Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You can own' MP Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Six Flags: "Don't be interested in it. I don't like the theme parks other than Disney."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

MP Materials: "I've always liked MP...You can own the stock."

BWX Technologies: "I'm not going to fight anyone who wants to own a nuclear stock. I'm going to bless it even though it's up very, very big."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jabil: "I am, again, going to bless it...It's the kind of company you need to deal with right now — they'll understand all the tariff problems, and they'll help you."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com