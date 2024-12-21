Cramer's Lightning Round: Wells Fargo is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cheniere Energy: "I like the LNG market now that we have President-elect Trump coming in because he's pro LNG, and Cheniere is a terrific stock."

Arista Networks: "...That business is smoking hot. I would be a buyer of Arista."

Texas Pacific Land: "...We have liked it, but it's now gone up so much. I've got to tell you, I want to hold off."

Under Armour: "I think it's a great spec...Let's be careful."

Wells Fargo: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

CSX: "...These are really good companies, you have to buy them when they're low.

Eaton: "You want to hold on to Eaton. You know, Eaton is a buy and hold story...Do not sell, own."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eaton and Wells Fargo.

