Cramer's Lightning Round: Wait for Texas Roadhouse to Come Down

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I can't. I like profitable companies with good balance sheets. That is the definition of not that."

Veru Inc: "A lot of people bet against it, so it could be a very binary, up big, down big situation."

Texas Roadhouse Inc: "We have to wait for that one to come down, because it's had too big a move."

Organon & Co: "We are going to find out what this story is, and then we're going to come back to you."

Dice Therapeutics Inc: "I can not recommend it, particularly because the company is losing money hand over fist."

