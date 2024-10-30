Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "This company is doing the lord's work...I think it should be bought."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

CME Group: "It is one of the most consistent, great companies...It is a strong buy."

T. Rowe Price Group: "I think it's such a great company...I want to buy the stock."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Micron: "Enough with the selling of MU."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Even Mark Zuckerberg seems surprised by Meta's pace of spending on AI

news 45 mins ago

‘Silver economy' boom: China transforms kindergartens into senior care homes as demographic crisis deepens

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us