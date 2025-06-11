Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Union Pacific is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical: "I'm getting tired of the orphan drug model...I don't think it works now."

Union Pacific: "I think it's a buy...I think it's a really good stock to own."

GitLab: "I was prepared for disappointment and I got it...I just do not want enterprise software. I think they're all too expensive."

ARS Pharmaceuticals: "I like their model...It's a great flier. Someone needs that technology, someone's going to pay for it."

NuScale Power: "...If it does an offering here, that's when I'd buy. I'd wait for the stock offering after what happened with Oklo tonight."

Money Report

Disclaimer

