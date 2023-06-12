Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Teradyne Is a Buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Teradyne: "[buy, buy, buy!]. I know that management from way, way back, I think that thing is terrific."

Duke Energy: "No, Duke's just trading down with the cohort. I could name another ten utilities right off the top of my head."

Amkor: "It's a test business for semis, and I like that business so much."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Toyota Shares Surge 5% After Announcing Plans for Next-Gen Battery EVs

travel 60 mins ago

The ‘breakout travel trend' of the decade: What to know about expedition cruising

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us