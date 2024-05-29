Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away' from Crown Castle

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Walt Disney: "I don't care that Nelson's out. Because I think that at these prices, Nelson would probably join me in wanting to be in the situation."

Topgolf: "I keep thinking it's going to move up. And, you know what, I've decided just better play it with Dick's. Dick's has got golf, Dick's is better run. I'm going with Dick's."

Crown Castle: "It has no growth, and the company has been incredibly poorly-managed. So I'm going to have to say stay away. I don't want you near that stock."

Oklo: "I'm doing GE, the Vernova. That's the way to play these things, that's the best one."

AppLovin: "Well, AppLovin had a great quarter. People are AppLovin Lovin, and I'm not going to fight you on it. It was great, and I don't like enterprise software."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Walt Disney.

