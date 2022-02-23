Cramer's Lightning Round: Southern Copper Should Be Higher

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Southern Copper: "I like copper too. It's a great barometer of what's happening in this country. We're using more copper than ever. I think that stock should be higher not lower, I like the yield to it."

Lumen Technologies: "That stock is just falling apart. But it's one of these things, again, it's like digital solutions for business at home. I mean, there's just no reason to have so many of these companies."

SentinelOne Inc: "SentinelOne is a very good cybersecurity company, but ...Palo Alto [Networks] just put a great number, and it didn't do anything much in the end, even though it did go up. So, how's is this one going to go up? I say look elsewhere."

Crestwood Equity: "I like [natural gas liquids], I like the yield, I like the group. I'm OK with it."

Energy Transfer LP: "I like it. I wish [Chairman Kelcy Warren] would frankly allow someone younger come in, because he did some things in the environmental side that I'm not crazy about, but I do like [Energy Transfer]."

