Cramer's Lightning Round: SoundHound AI is a ‘meme stock'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Serve Robotics: "Serve Robotics, meme stock. No, don't need it, losing too much money."
Trade Desk: "I'm kind of blown away about how badly the stock acts...We get them on, maybe we can get some answers. Otherwise it's going to keep going down I'm afraid."
Louisiana-Pacific: "I think you should buy it here."
Enbridge: "Enbridge has got so much business in America, I would not worry that...It's a great idea to buy Enbridge."
SoundHound AI: "I think it's a meme stock."
Accenture: "I think you should buy it here."
