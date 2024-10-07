Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

VICI Properties: "I think it's fine."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

STMicroelectronics: "I think it's fine, I prefer Micron."

Crown Castle: "Crown Castle is just ok. It's not that well-run...I would not chase the stock."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

SLB: "I would buy the stock right here. It is the best of breed."

New Fortress Energy: "I am shocked at how low that is...I think that you have to stick with it."

Tetra Tech: "That is infrastructure, and it's just kicking butt...Tetra tech is remarkable."

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Tuesday's big stock stories What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 34 mins ago

Chinese travelers trickle back to a Taiwanese island, mere miles from the mainland

Pure Storage: "I think I would hold on to it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us