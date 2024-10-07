Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
VICI Properties: "I think it's fine."
STMicroelectronics: "I think it's fine, I prefer Micron."
Crown Castle: "Crown Castle is just ok. It's not that well-run...I would not chase the stock."
SLB: "I would buy the stock right here. It is the best of breed."
New Fortress Energy: "I am shocked at how low that is...I think that you have to stick with it."
Tetra Tech: "That is infrastructure, and it's just kicking butt...Tetra tech is remarkable."
Pure Storage: "I think I would hold on to it."
