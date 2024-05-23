Cramer's Lightning Round: Sigma Lithium is ‘too dicey'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arista Networks: "Arista had an unbelievable quarter, and Jayshree is doing a terrific job...All of these stocks are a little volatile right now, but I think you want to own it and buy it into the volatility."

Sigma Lithium: "Too dicey for me."

Trump Media & Technology Group: "That is a wild one, I don't know. I mean, it depends on the trial, it depends on the money flows. All I can tell you is that is just one crazy trader...That is the most volatile stock I have ever come across."

Eli Lilly: "...You got to own the stock. And let's hope it comes in so we can buy more."

Sony Group: "I just like the stock as is, and it's been weighed down by the takeover talk."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

