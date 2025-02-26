Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Wendy's

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wendy's: "You're going to sell Wendy's tomorrow and you're going to buy Texas Roadhouse."

Enterprise Products Partners: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Vertiv: "...If tomorrow Nvidia pulls the rug and says things aren't that good, then Vertiv goes down 10% and that's when we buy it."

Uranium Energy: "...I'm not going to tell you to sell it down here. Can't tell you to buy it, though."

