Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Navitas

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nu Holdings: "I never thought I'd say this, but it is a Brazilian stock that I absolutely like. I think you have a winner, and it is just on fire"

Visa: "I don't know...I think we ought to be thinking about buying Home Depot, and then secondarily Visa."

Navitas: "[sell, sell sell!] It's not making money. In this market, they've got to make money...Let's just exist Navitas."

Cytokinetics: "Let's sell half tomorrow and then let the rest run."

Riot Platforms: "Let's stop fooling around. If you want bitcoin, buy bitcoin. I think bitcoin's topping out, by the way, so I'm going to say, enough is enough and ka-ching is ka-ching."

