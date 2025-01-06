Cramer's Lightning Round: Seagate Technology is ‘a value trap'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lincoln Electric: "This is a company that is so down from where it was...I think you can buy it...That is a great manufacturer."

Caesars Entertainment: "I'm not that high on the gambling stocks right now...There's too many of them, we need a consolidation."

CRISPR Therapeutics: "I want to own CRISPR because I keep seeing their name come up in all the science papers that I read...But, boy, this stock's been a tough own. Let's put some away, and then if it goes lower, we'll buy more.

Seagate Technology: "This is stock, I have to tell you, it has never ever done well in the time that I've watched it, and it's always been cheap. I'm calling it a value trap."

