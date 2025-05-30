Cramer's Lightning Round: QXO can go higher

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
QXO: "I think this stock actually is going to go higher. Why? Because it's Brad Jacobs. He will not let it stay down here."
Gentex: "I cannot believe how low its gotten. It's a very good company."
Energy Transfer: "ET is an absolutely terrific company...I do prefer ONEOK more."
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Trade Desk: "I should have told people to pull the trigger after that one unfortunate quarter that Jeff Green had."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com