news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Quanta Services is ‘terrific'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AeroVironment: "Absolutely."

Agnico Eagle Mines: "...I like the gold stocks, and I do like gold very much here."

Nutanix: "Nutanix is a perfect enterprise software company for the moment because it's cloud enterprise software, and that's what people want. It's very expensive, but I it's going to keep going higher I think."

Altimmune: "It's not bad that it's spec. I'm literally saying it's one of those situations because it's not making any money and losing a lot of money, that you have to expect the fact that if one of its drugs fails, it is going to get hit."

CVR Energy: "...I think that the cycle could be turning against them...Let's be very careful, CVR."

Quanta Services: "They're so good, isn't it incredible? Quanta's just such a terrific company."

