Cramer's Lightning Round: Quanta Services is ‘terrific'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AeroVironment: "Absolutely."

Agnico Eagle Mines: "...I like the gold stocks, and I do like gold very much here."

Nutanix: "Nutanix is a perfect enterprise software company for the moment because it's cloud enterprise software, and that's what people want. It's very expensive, but I it's going to keep going higher I think."

Altimmune: "It's not bad that it's spec. I'm literally saying it's one of those situations because it's not making any money and losing a lot of money, that you have to expect the fact that if one of its drugs fails, it is going to get hit."

CVR Energy: "...I think that the cycle could be turning against them...Let's be very careful, CVR."

Quanta Services: "They're so good, isn't it incredible? Quanta's just such a terrific company."

