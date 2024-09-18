Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: PG&E is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Iron Mountain: "It's had too big a move up...let's move on."

Wells Fargo: "Wells Fargo's a winner, though...I think it's going to go higher."

Palantir: "Palantir is a, is a cold stock. It is a meme stock."

PG&E: "That stock is a good one, rate increase or no. Buy PG&E."

