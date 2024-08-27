Cramer's Lightning Round: Paychex is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arm: "I like Arm. The stock has come down a great deal, and yet, at the same time, I think its business is actually accelerating."

Energy Transfer: "I believe its dividend is indeed safe. I've been back and forth and back and forth on this, and I believe that they have the coverage, and it's an inexpensive stock, and I like the pipeline companies very, very much here."

Paychex: "I think Paychex with a 3% yield is a buy. I would buy some here, and then wait for some analysts to knock it don, buy even more. The company's an excellent company."

RTX: "...I like the defense stocks, and this one's my favorite."

