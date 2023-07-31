Cramer's Lightning Round: Pass on Spirit Airlines

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Spirit Airlines: "I am concerned about Spirit because that market has become very competitive. They were hoping to do a little bit more consolidation, the government's not going to let them, so I'm going to say we should take a pass on Spirit, there's better, other places to go, and I like Delta."

Chargepoint: "Ok, they are losing money. I am not going to recommend stocks on the show that are losing money. I will tell you, just as a little background, there's a big short position, and all the big shorts that I follow, companies that are heavily shorted, are all working. So it wouldn't shock me if it just shot up meme-wise, but I can't recommend it on a fundamental basis."

IONQ: "Because it's quantum computing, and people are desperate to find something that does quantum, I kid you not... No, I can't recommend it, it's losing money, but I get what's happening."

Barrick Gold: "Barrick Gold has been a disappointment...I have to stand by the fact that Mark Bristow's very good, but there's no two ways about it. It's been disappointing, and I think that there may be other ways to play gold..."

Marvell: "....the quarter was good, mostly because they had this tremendous AI business that goes in conjunction with what Nvidia's doing...I did feel that, perhaps, you've got to wait for a pullback before you pull the trigger."

Cleveland-Cliffs: "Well, I've got to differ... I think they're doing better than people realize, but they know that Nucor is my favorite. Nucor is the way if you want to be in a steel company, Nucor is the one you want."

Coursera: "I don't know it...I'm not going to opine on something I do not know."

