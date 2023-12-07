Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Nothing good to say' about Novavax

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Camtek: "Fabulous company, stock is too expensive. You must wait for a pullback."

Atkore: "When I do anything involving steel, I immediately default to Nucor. You have to do that, it's the best in show."

Novavax: "I just dislike the company entirely, and I've done so for a very, very long time, even when it was much, much higher...I have nothing good to say about it."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Coinbase: "I'm worried about the fact that the stock is too expensive. Let it come in."

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: "The easy money has been made here. You got to find something else."

American Eagle Outfitters: "It's good. It did screw up in the past, though. I say ANF is much better."

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Elon Musk considers reinstating Alex Jones' X account, backtracking on prior decision

news 19 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: AI saves the day

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us