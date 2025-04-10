Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘No' to Applied Digital

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "I like Energy Transfer..."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Snowflake: "I like Snowflake...I'd pull the trigger."

Enterprise Products Partners: "...fantastic chance to buy."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Applied Digital: "No. It's losing money."

Peabody Energy: "We got to be careful. It's not going to make us money."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 40 mins ago

Elon Musk's xAI is polluting air in Memphis, using more gas turbines than permitted, advocacy group says

news 1 hour ago

Japan stocks plunge over 5% as Asia-Pacific markets resume sell-off on U.S.-China trade war worries

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us