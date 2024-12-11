Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Netflix is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Advanced Micro Devices: "It is absolutely true that they're not doing as well as Nvidia...But can we just remember Lisa Su has built an amazing company?...I think the stock is actually cheap and it should be bought."

Constellation Energy: "I very much prefer Sempra to these...I don't want you to sell Constellation Energy, it has a habit of bouncing back because it's really involved in the data center, but it has got way too much volatility for me."

Rubrik: "Rubrik is a very good company...The stock has been straight up. And, I've got to tell you, after that last quarter, I understand why it's straight up. It was probably mispriced when it came public."

JD.Com: "It's too much of a stretch for me."

Johnson & Johnson: "Even with the talc litigation, I do want to buy it down here."

Netflix: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

news 22 mins ago

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Advanced Micro Devices.

