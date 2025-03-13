Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Nano Nuclear Energy is a sell

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Illumina: "Illumina is a challenged company, and I don't really care for it."

Archer Aviation: "Keep looking but do not press the button."

Nano Nuclear Energy: "I think you should sell Nano Energy."

Steris: "I always liked Steris...I think it's just a strong company, and I'd be a buyer of it."

Sixth Street Specialty Lending: "I don't know what they really own, so therefore I can't really opine on it."

Lam Research: "I like Lam very much...I would own the stock."

Arista Networks: "Arista has been an amazing stock for many years...I would buy it."

