Cramer's Lightning Round: KKR is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna: "Moderna is a problem. They should be making money. They should have been able to do more with the money they had. They have not succeeded, they are losing money hand-over-fist. They have got to clean that up, or that stock is not going to rally."

Oklo: "This is a company that, again, is losing so much money hand-over-fist I can't even look at it."

KKR: "KKR is an excellent firm, I've known them for years and years and years, and they have delivered time and time again. I think it's a buy."

Lumen Technologies: "...Give it a chance to come down...It's a parabolic move, parabolic moves always destined to come down."

Coca-Cola: "Here's the problem with Coca-Cola: Straight up, way too far, way too fast...Doesn't work for me, let it come in."

