Cramer's Lightning Round: IONQ is ‘too speculative for me'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Valero Energy: "I'd rather be in the Phillips, the PSX...I think Valero's already had too much of a run."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

IONQ: "It's so high, and it's losing so much money. But it's quantum...It's too speculative for me."

Verona Pharma: "That stock is a rocket ship. Again, very, very speculative because it loses a lot of money. Does have a couple things in the pipe that people like, but also has a huge amount of insider selling, frankly."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Centrus Energy: "What a horse...I suggest that you calm down and you buy GE Vernova."

Oklo: "It is literally five years behind GE Vernova...I don't have the time for that when I can just go buy GE Vernova.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Vernova.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com