Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round Includes a Fintech ‘on the Road to Redemption'

By Matthew J. Belvedere,CNBC

  • It's that time again: Jim Cramer's lightning round.

Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult."

PayPal (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

MicroVision (MVIS): "It's a $3 stock. It's a dice roll. It could go down $3. Stocks stop at zero. It is losing a lot of money. So therefore, it's not my cup of tea."

Verizon (VZ): "Verizon's got that big [annual dividend] yield. But it looks like AT&T has finally passed them. And I am concerned they [Verizon] are going to have to spend a lot more to get back in competition with AT&T. So right now, I cannot recommend the stock of Verizon."

Signature Bank (SBNY): "I think the stock is probably incorrectly valued. But it does not have a big [annual dividend] yield. Most of the bank stocks have a good yield and are levered to the yield curve [in the bond market], so to speak. ... It's not going to react as well as some of the traditional banks."

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Oz, Fetterman Clash Early in Pennsylvania Senate Debate

news 35 mins ago

‘Mr. Yen' Says the Currency Could Plunge Further — and 170 Per Dollar Is ‘Well on the Scope'

Cummins (CMI): "I think Cummins is a great company. This is the kind of stock that is working right now in this environment. It doesn't really get hurt much by rates. ... It's got superior products [that] it's selling all over the world. I like Cummins."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us