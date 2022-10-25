Cramer's Lightning Round Includes a Fintech ‘on the Road to Redemption'

It's that time again: Jim Cramer's lightning round.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult."

PayPal (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption."

MicroVision (MVIS): "It's a $3 stock. It's a dice roll. It could go down $3. Stocks stop at zero. It is losing a lot of money. So therefore, it's not my cup of tea."

Verizon (VZ): "Verizon's got that big [annual dividend] yield. But it looks like AT&T has finally passed them. And I am concerned they [Verizon] are going to have to spend a lot more to get back in competition with AT&T. So right now, I cannot recommend the stock of Verizon."

Signature Bank (SBNY): "I think the stock is probably incorrectly valued. But it does not have a big [annual dividend] yield. Most of the bank stocks have a good yield and are levered to the yield curve [in the bond market], so to speak. ... It's not going to react as well as some of the traditional banks."

Cummins (CMI): "I think Cummins is a great company. This is the kind of stock that is working right now in this environment. It doesn't really get hurt much by rates. ... It's got superior products [that] it's selling all over the world. I like Cummins."

