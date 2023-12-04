Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm pulling the plug' on Plug Power

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Plug Power: "I'm pulling the plug on Plug. They keep missing the quarters. No-go from me."
Cleveland-Cliffs: "[buy, buy, buy.] And it's really well-run."
Super Micro Computer: "Look, it's a derivative of Nvidia, frankly... Just one more company that is involved with super computing. I like it."
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
InterDigital: "I've know these guys for a long time. They are a premier digital wireless company, and I think it's still inexpensive. I can't believe that it's still at these low prices."
Ferroglobe: "I'd wait for a pullback."
Marathon Digital: "I think you're rolling the dice...You want to own Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."
Money Report
MP Materials: "It's just not coming together fast enough."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com