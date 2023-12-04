Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm pulling the plug' on Plug Power

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Plug Power: "I'm pulling the plug on Plug. They keep missing the quarters. No-go from me."

Cleveland-Cliffs: "[buy, buy, buy.] And it's really well-run."

Super Micro Computer: "Look, it's a derivative of Nvidia, frankly... Just one more company that is involved with super computing. I like it."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

InterDigital: "I've know these guys for a long time. They are a premier digital wireless company, and I think it's still inexpensive. I can't believe that it's still at these low prices."

Ferroglobe: "I'd wait for a pullback."

Marathon Digital: "I think you're rolling the dice...You want to own Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

MP Materials: "It's just not coming together fast enough."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com