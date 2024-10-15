Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to stay away from' Mobileye Global

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cassava Sciences: "They do have an Alzheimer's trial, but Lilly has an Alzheimer's formulation that is very good. And Lilly does have the edge on everybody else."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Mobileye Global: "...I think it's just too hard to tell, I'm going to stay away from it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 19 mins ago

I bought a $54,000 abandoned house in Japan and turned it into a luxury Airbnb—take a look inside

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us