Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'd be careful' with Novo Nordisk

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novo Nordisk: "...I'd be careful."

PepsiCo: "...Right now, it's in the crosshairs of the GLP-1 situation."

Cencora: "...I think this stock can go lower...I prefer Cardinal to this one."

Lemonade: "...It's up too much. You got to let it come down."

