Cramer's Lightning Round: I Wouldn't Buy World Wrestling Entertainment at This Level

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc: "I would not want to come in at this level. I am actually quite encouraged by how well the company is run."
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd: "Royal Caribbean is an excellent, excellent company."
Lantheus Holdings Inc: "Danaher. ... It's a heck of a lot better than [Lantheus]."
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "I think the numbers may be too high in Cliffs. The numbers may be too low in Nucor."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.
