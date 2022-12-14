Cramer's Lightning Round: I Wouldn't Buy World Wrestling Entertainment at This Level

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc: "I would not want to come in at this level. I am actually quite encouraged by how well the company is run."

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd: "Royal Caribbean is an excellent, excellent company."

Lantheus Holdings Inc: "Danaher. ... It's a heck of a lot better than [Lantheus]."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "I think the numbers may be too high in Cliffs. The numbers may be too low in Nucor."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.

