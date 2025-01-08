Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would be a seller of QuantumScape'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "It's too low to sell...I cant' recommend it, I just don't want you to sell it if you have it."

Serve Robotics: "If you want robotics, here's what you're going to get from me. You're going to get Nvidia...That's it, nobody else."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "I don't see a lot of upside."

QuantumScape: "I don't want to be too negative, but I've kind of had it with QuantumScape...I would be a seller of QuantumScape, even right at this level.

Powell Industries: "...It has been a big, big disappointment."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia

