Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would avoid QuantumScape'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lam Research: "I like it very much here...The answer is, I would buy it."

Suncor Energy: "No shots are being given in this industry, I can't do that."

Oklo: "Oklo is a short squeeze...I'm getting tired of the short squeezes."

Joby Aviation: "I think you're ok for now."

QuantumScape: "I would avoid QuantumScape."

NetApp: "That's a good company...I'm all in."

