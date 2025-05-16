Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would actually ring the register on some Sezzle'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Universal Technical Institute: "I think it jives very well with where we are in the economy...I think it can continue to go higher because it fits the thesis of what we expect in an era of AI and the need to be on your game in non-AI jobs."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sezzle: "I thin Sezzle's in a crowded space...I would actually ring the register on some Sezzle...It's gotten a little too hot."

Rocket Lab: "I was skeptical, but so many companies need to to put up rockets, I think it's actually a decent story."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Archer Aviation: "That one's a bridge too far for me."

CoStar Group: "Normally it would be good to have the analytics involving commercial real estate, but right now commercial real estate is not doing well in this country...It does make money, though, but it's not for me."

Viper Energy: "It's not my cup of tea."

Fiserv: "This was just a disaster, and I've got to know more because I don't like what I'm hearing."

Arista Networks: "...I'd rather have you go with Cisco, which is a much cheaper stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com