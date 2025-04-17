Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I want you to stay away from' AMC

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AMC: "No...they should have reorganized by now, and they haven't. They have way too much debt. I want you to stay away from that one."

Cal-Maine Foods: "Eggs have had their day in the sun [sell, sell sell!]."

Webull: "I'm going to say absolutely no to that one."

