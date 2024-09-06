Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like' GE Vernova

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Vernova: "I like that stock...We're all looking for situations where we can play the environment and corporations, and we've got it."

Veralto: "I think it's a very well-run company...I'm not sure how much more we can go higher unless it makes an acquisition or really accelerates earning, and I don't see that happening."

Lam Research: "Lam Research has gone down too much...I'd rather be a buyer, but buy it slowly, do not buy it once, that will only lead to pain."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Eastman Chemical: "I think the stock, with a 3% yield, is one of the better, one of the better plastic stocks in the market."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com