Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like' GE Vernova

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Vernova: "I like that stock...We're all looking for situations where we can play the environment and corporations, and we've got it."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Veralto: "I think it's a very well-run company...I'm not sure how much more we can go higher unless it makes an acquisition or really accelerates earning, and I don't see that happening."

Lam Research: "Lam Research has gone down too much...I'd rather be a buyer, but buy it slowly, do not buy it once, that will only lead to pain."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Eastman Chemical: "I think the stock, with a 3% yield, is one of the better, one of the better plastic stocks in the market."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Coinbase has worst week of the year as crypto stocks plummet

news 3 hours ago

Cramer pushes back against a ‘new and negative AI narrative' on Wall Street

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us