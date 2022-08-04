Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like E.L.F Beauty Over Coty

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ammo Inc: "I know it's a little bit of a far field in terms of where you are versus what it is, but Dick's is my favorite in that group."

Inmode Ltd: "It's a good company, but the people hate the medical device companies. ... I think they're overly hated. That's why I like [Johnson & Johnson]."

Quantumscape Corp: "Anything that's connected to the EV market, if it ain't Tesla, then I don't want it."

Coty Inc: "When we're in that area, you know we go with E.L.F. ... That's the stock to be in."

Carlyle Group Inc: "If I'm going to go that way ... I'm going to go with Blackstone. I think that it's a better-run company."

Silvergate Capital Corp: "I am no longer a huge crypto guy. I was in it as long as it was right. Now that it's wrong, I'm not there.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

