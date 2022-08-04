Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like E.L.F Beauty Over Coty

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ammo Inc: "I know it's a little bit of a far field in terms of where you are versus what it is, but Dick's is my favorite in that group."

Inmode Ltd: "It's a good company, but the people hate the medical device companies. ... I think they're overly hated. That's why I like [Johnson & Johnson]."

Quantumscape Corp: "Anything that's connected to the EV market, if it ain't Tesla, then I don't want it."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Coty Inc: "When we're in that area, you know we go with E.L.F. ... That's the stock to be in."

Carlyle Group Inc: "If I'm going to go that way ... I'm going to go with Blackstone. I think that it's a better-run company."

Silvergate Capital Corp: "I am no longer a huge crypto guy. I was in it as long as it was right. Now that it's wrong, I'm not there.

Money Report

business 28 mins ago

Energy Prices Have Dipped, But Oil Stocks Are Still a Buy, Investor Says

business 1 hour ago

Taiwan's Trade With China Is Far Bigger Than Its Trade With the U.S.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us