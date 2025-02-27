Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't want to be a part of' Nebius

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Celestica: "It has come into its own in a way that I cannot believe it, and everyone's piled in on it. and now because of the fact that we got that downturn, you're going to get a chance to buy it."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

KeyCorp: "You're onto something, I like your thinking."

Interactive Brokers: "They're good, stock is very high."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nebius: "It's a big money loser...I don't want to be a part of it."

BWX Technologies: "...It's going to be 2033 before we see anything new in nuclear, that is just too far for me."

Powell Industries: "That is just a really good company."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com