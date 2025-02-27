Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't want to be a part of' Nebius

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Celestica: "It has come into its own in a way that I cannot believe it, and everyone's piled in on it. and now because of the fact that we got that downturn, you're going to get a chance to buy it."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

KeyCorp: "You're onto something, I like your thinking."

Interactive Brokers: "They're good, stock is very high."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nebius: "It's a big money loser...I don't want to be a part of it."

BWX Technologies: "...It's going to be 2033 before we see anything new in nuclear, that is just too far for me."

Powell Industries: "That is just a really good company."

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Nvidia's slump and Trump's renewed tariffs rocked markets

news 31 mins ago

America's appetite for gold is ‘sucking' bullion out of other countries

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us