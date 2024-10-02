Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hold on' to SiTime

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Peloton: "...Take the loss."

NIO: "I want you to hold on."

AMN Healthcare: "I don't think the company's doing that well."

SiTime: "Just hold it...Let's hold on to it, it's a good story."

