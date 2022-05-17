Cramer's Lightning Round: GrowGeneration Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fisker Inc: "I will not recommend this stock. It is going to lose money hand over fist."

DigitalBridge Group Inc: "We have to do more work [to research the company]."

Penn National Gaming Inc: "I like DraftKings more."

GrowGeneration Corp: "It can't be touched."

