Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘For a spec, you can buy' Red Cat

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dutch Bros: "There's never anything wrong with taking a little profit...I do like the company very much."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Archer Aviation: "...Maybe this thing is for real. If it's your boy's, fine, he's got his whole life ahead of him. Don't put your money in, put his."

Amazon: "Amazon is what I call money side up...This thing can go down, and when it goes down, what do you do? You buy it."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Alphabet: "I think they've really got to rethink what their game plan is here."

Red Cat: "For a spec, you can buy it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Alphabet.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com