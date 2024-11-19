Cramer's Lightning Round: Eli Lilly is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eli Lilly: "This stock is as hated now as it was loved not that long ago...I think that it is a buy."

Coinbase: "Coinbase is a winner."

IES: "This is a terrific infrastructure play."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Semtech: "I do think that Semtech is just a traditional kind of semiconductor company. I do prefer Texas Instruments to that one."

Cameco: "It is an incredibly expensive stock versus the rest of the market...I am a 'ka-ching ka-ching' when it comes to Cameco."

Marvell Technology: "I like Marvell."

Apple: "Apple, own it don't trade it...I would wait for a dip because the bears are all over it every minute of the day. Keep that in mind, and then pull the trigger."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly and Apple.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com