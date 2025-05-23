Cramer's Lightning Round: Eli Lilly is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eli Lilly: "I just think this is a decent level to start a position if you don't have any [buy, buy, buy!]."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Navitas: "That one's done...I say take your money out that you put in and then you can let the rest ride."

Mr. Cooper Group: "Take your profit right now. That thing's done."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Red Cat: "It's just one darn crazy stock. But I will tell you, it's not making any money."

Rocket Companies: "I think Rocket's a very fine company."

Liberty Energy: "I've got to tell you, I am not in the oil service business...I don't care for the stock of Halliburton, I like Schlumberger."

Rio Tinto: "I like Rio Tinto."

DeFi Development: "I would be a buyer of Bitcoin."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Eli Lilly.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com