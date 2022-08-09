Cramer's Lightning Round: Dropbox Is a Pass

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tellurian Inc: "I think that stock is a buy."

Dropbox Inc: "Nothing ever happens to the stock, and I think that that's because nothing's going to happen to the stock. ... I'm going to have to say, pass."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I don't recommend any Chinese stocks. ... They break your heart too many times."

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA: "People don't want to own steel companies at this point in the cycle, and if they do, they're going to buy Nucor."

23andMe Holding Co: "The stock has no mojo. That's a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'"

JPMorgan Chase & Co: "It's starting to go higher. [CEO Jamie Dimon], take that."

EOG Resources Inc: "EOG's one of the best oil companies in the world."

