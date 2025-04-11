Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy Occidental Petroleum

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cheesecake Factory: "I think Cheesecake Factory is darn cheap."

Occidental Petroleum: "No, Absolutely not. It's one of the worst of the oils."

Realty Income: "I think letter O should be bought into this weakness."

Halliburton: "I can't recommend it."

Carriage Services: "Very steady stock. Can be owned."

Palantir: "You can buy it."

