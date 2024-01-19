Cramer's Lightning Round: Do not own Invesco Mortgage Capital

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Commerce Bancshares: "I like that bank very, very much."

Invesco Mortgage Capital: "I don't know what mortgages they have, and therefore I cannot recommend this stock. And I suggest that you do not own it."

ON Semiconductor: "You've got to wait until the Fed cuts rates and autos come back before you can buy ON."

Stanley Black & Decker: "It's very inexpensive, and if people are buying Home Depot and Loews, they should be buying Stanley Black & Decker."

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: "I do not know catalyst, so I cannot opine on it. I've got to do some work."

American Airlines: "They report next week, and I'm not a big fan of the airline stocks."

