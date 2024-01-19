Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Do not own Invesco Mortgage Capital

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Commerce Bancshares: "I like that bank very, very much."

Invesco Mortgage Capital: "I don't know what mortgages they have, and therefore I cannot recommend this stock. And I suggest that you do not own it."

ON Semiconductor: "You've got to wait until the Fed cuts rates and autos come back before you can buy ON."

Stanley Black & Decker: "It's very inexpensive, and if people are buying Home Depot and Loews, they should be buying Stanley Black & Decker."

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: "I do not know catalyst, so I cannot opine on it. I've got to do some work."

American Airlines: "They report next week, and I'm not a big fan of the airline stocks."

