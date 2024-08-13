Cramer's Lightning Round: Dell is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Mueller Industries: "It is a fantastic company, never gets it's due...buy. [buy, buy, buy!]."

GoDaddy: "...That thing is a juggernaut...I like it."

Lockheed Martin: "I think you buy Lockheed...I think you got a winner there."

Dell: "Down here, it is too low...You should be buying this stock."

Qualys: "...There's something wrong here with Qualys."

H&E Equipment: "...I would be a buyer of it."

Golub Capital: "I don't really know what they own. It's one of those middle market plays that I get asked a lot about...I've told people to avoid them for as long as this show's been on, and I've been very right, so I'm not going to deviate."

Borgwarner: "Look, auto business is bad, ok. They need a Fed rate cut and then it will go up, but not until then, I am sorry."

