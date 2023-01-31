Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: CRISPR Therapeutics Will Work Perfectly in This Market

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Qualtrics International Inc: "I really like XM as a long-term growth play. ... Let these guys do their work and then it's a buy."

Clearfield Inc: "There's an analyst that cut numbers and the stock fell apart. That was ridiculous."

CRISPR Therapeutics AG: "That's one of those crazy science stocks that in this market will work perfectly."

