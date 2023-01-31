Cramer's Lightning Round: CRISPR Therapeutics Will Work Perfectly in This Market

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Qualtrics International Inc: "I really like XM as a long-term growth play. ... Let these guys do their work and then it's a buy."

Clearfield Inc: "There's an analyst that cut numbers and the stock fell apart. That was ridiculous."

CRISPR Therapeutics AG: "That's one of those crazy science stocks that in this market will work perfectly."

