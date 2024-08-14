Cramer's Lightning Round: Clorox is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GlobalFoundries: "I don't like the foundry business as much. It turns out that the only people who really know how to make them cheaply is Taiwan Semi. So if you want to own a foundry, Taiwan Semi is the one to do it."

SentinelOne: "...I do think Sentinel's picking up some business, so therefore I'm going to tell you that I actually support it for, only for a trade."

Clorox: "Linda Rendle has done a remarkable job, let's understand that. She did not get a good hand, she was not delivered a good hand...I like her, I'm a buyer of Clorox."

Delta: "I'm not recommending any airlines."

Alphabet: "...It's my least favorite of the Mag Seven. Why? Because they don't run the company well."

Ferrari: "...Take out your cost basis and let the rest run."

