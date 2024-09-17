Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Buy more' Pfizer

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "I like Pfizer here...The answer is yes, buy more."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

First Solar: "First Solar is an up stock, I like that."

Six Flags: "Six Flags, I don't know, it feels like it's two flags...This has just been a merger from hell. I'm not really into the stock."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Equity Residential: "Total winner. That is just an amazing stock."

Moderna: "Moderna's been a big disappointment."

Vertiv: "On a pullback, absolutely...I think it's a winner."

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Oil stares at a bleak future as China's economy sputters. The good news: A market ‘bust' is unlikely

news 33 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Hoping for a half-point cut

Powell Industries: "I think Powell is a buy."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us