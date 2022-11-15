Cramer's Lightning Round: BRC Inc Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amerco: "It's an inexpensive stock. ... I think it might be a good place to be. I'll do more work on it."

McKesson Corp: "I think McKesson is an incredible long-term holding."

Quanta Services Inc: "That's a very, very good company. I think you could do a lot worse than that one."

BRC Inc: "I'm not recommending any companies that are losing money."

B&G Foods Inc: "It's not working, and I think you've got to roll away from it."

TotalEnergies SE: "There are so many better oil companies."

PoleStar: "It's an interesting spec, but again, another one that's losing money."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "I think you have Nucor at 4.5 times earnings. [It's] just a better company."

Deutsche Bank AG: "We've got so many good banks in our country. ... I'd rather see you in those."

Vail Resorts Inc: "I think that is an interesting and absolutely excellent way to play the travel situation."

Enovix Corp: "Losing a lot of money. Can't be in there."

